Lady Buffaloes stomp 60-15 Auburn at home

Because of stitches from surgery on my left arm the day before, I could only shoot photos in the first part of the Lady Buffaloes-Auburn game at the Floyd County High School game Friday evening but the ladies appeared in control of the match by the end of the first quarter and went on to win 60-15.

Now, that is what we call a Buffalo stampede. My thanks to those who provided the final score.

The win gives the ladies 2-1 record after a big win over Patrick County in the season opener and a loss to William Fleming in the second game of this young season.

No JV game. Auburn is not fielding a JV squad this year because they didn’t have enough players.

Here are some photos. We will have more and a complete story on the game in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

