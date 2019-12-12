Busy weekend as Christmas time’s a comin

Lots of pre-Christmas events for this weekend plus The Junior Sisk Band at the Floyd Country Store on Saturday night, Butch Robins Band at Dogtown on Friday evening, the Madrigal Dinner at Floyd County High School (also on Friday) and much more at music venues like Buffalo Mountain Brewery, Dogtown Roadhouse, and Wildwood Farms General Store.
Plus The Friday Night Jamboree.
Have fun as we get ready to celebrate Christmas in less than two weeks and please be careful out there.
The list of selected events below comes to us from The Floyd Tourism Office. For updates and more information, check out their website.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Floyd Moves It!
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Talking About Books – “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Scrabble Club
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Supporting Appalachia Holiday Market
Chantilly Farm, 2697 Franklin Pike, Floyd
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
JolabokaFLOYD @ McDaniels Tavern
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
5:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Zumba Class at Blue Ridge Dance
Blue Ridge Dance, 116 N. Locust Street, Floyd
6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
The Biggest Little Farm–Film Screening
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St
6:30 PM – 8:00 PM
Friday, Dec 13
Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Red Cross Blood Drive
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
11:30 AM – 2:30 PM
John Wilson Relaxing Jams at the Tavern
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
6:30 PM – 10:30 PM
The Best Christmas Ever – Theatre
June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Butch Robins Band @ Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 11:30 PM
Saturday, Dec 14
Indoor Winter Market
Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Waltz Class
Turman Sports Complex, 401 Kyle Weeks Rd, Willis
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
The Maggie Gallery – “Creating a Holiday Image on Canvas with Acrylic” with Ruth Lefko
The Maggie Gallery and Custom Frame Shop, 187 North Locust Street, Floyd
11:30 AM – 2:30 PM
La Leche League Meeting
Manifesting Wellness Family Chiropractic, 203 W Main St, Lower Level, Floyd
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Americana Afternoons: Christmas Show
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Christmas Tea at Fiddlesticks Farmhouse
Fiddlesticks Farmhouse, Huckleberry Ridge, Floyd
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
The Best Christmas Ever – Theatre
June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store
Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Winter Brews with C.C. Coates
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Contra Dance at the Floyd Center for the Arts
Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd
6:30 PM – 10:00 PM
FCHS Madrigal Dinner
Floyd County High School, 721 Baker St., Floyd
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
The Best Christmas Ever – Theatre
June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Junior Sisk Band @ the Floyd Country Store
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Phlegar Hill @ Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 11:30 PM
Sunday, Dec 15
Christmas Tea at Fiddlesticks Farmhouse
Fiddlesticks Farmhouse, Huckleberry Ridge, Floyd
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
Make-Up Tips & Tricks
Chantilly Farm, 2697 Franklin Pike, Floyd
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Open Mic Night at Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM