Busy weekend as Christmas time’s a comin

Lots of pre-Christmas events for this weekend plus The Junior Sisk Band at the Floyd Country Store on Saturday night, Butch Robins Band at Dogtown on Friday evening, the Madrigal Dinner at Floyd County High School (also on Friday) and much more at music venues like Buffalo Mountain Brewery, Dogtown Roadhouse, and Wildwood Farms General Store.

Plus The Friday Night Jamboree.

Have fun as we get ready to celebrate Christmas in less than two weeks and please be careful out there.

The list of selected events below comes to us from The Floyd Tourism Office. For updates and more information, check out their website.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Floyd Moves It!

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Talking About Books – “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Scrabble Club

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Supporting Appalachia Holiday Market

Chantilly Farm, 2697 Franklin Pike, Floyd

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

JolabokaFLOYD @ McDaniels Tavern

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

5:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Zumba Class at Blue Ridge Dance

Blue Ridge Dance, 116 N. Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

The Biggest Little Farm–Film Screening

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Friday, Dec 13

Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Red Cross Blood Drive

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

11:30 AM – 2:30 PM

John Wilson Relaxing Jams at the Tavern

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:30 PM

The Best Christmas Ever – Theatre

June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Butch Robins Band @ Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Saturday, Dec 14

Indoor Winter Market

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Waltz Class

Turman Sports Complex, 401 Kyle Weeks Rd, Willis

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

The Maggie Gallery – “Creating a Holiday Image on Canvas with Acrylic” with Ruth Lefko

The Maggie Gallery and Custom Frame Shop, 187 North Locust Street, Floyd

11:30 AM – 2:30 PM

La Leche League Meeting

Manifesting Wellness Family Chiropractic, 203 W Main St, Lower Level, Floyd

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Americana Afternoons: Christmas Show

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Christmas Tea at Fiddlesticks Farmhouse

Fiddlesticks Farmhouse, Huckleberry Ridge, Floyd

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

The Best Christmas Ever – Theatre

June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Winter Brews with C.C. Coates

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Contra Dance at the Floyd Center for the Arts

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

FCHS Madrigal Dinner

Floyd County High School, 721 Baker St., Floyd

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

The Best Christmas Ever – Theatre

June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Junior Sisk Band @ the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Phlegar Hill @ Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Sunday, Dec 15

Christmas Tea at Fiddlesticks Farmhouse

Fiddlesticks Farmhouse, Huckleberry Ridge, Floyd

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Make-Up Tips & Tricks

Chantilly Farm, 2697 Franklin Pike, Floyd

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Open Mic Night at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

