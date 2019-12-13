A Friday the 13th gift from Mother Nature

Friday the 13th arrived overnight with freezing rain and sleet, closing Floyd County Public Schools while many schools in surrounding countries posted delayed openings.

A winter weather advisory, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Blacksburg, went into effect at midnight Thursday and runs through 3 p.m. Friday with warnings from the Virginia State Police to stay home if possible or drive very carefully in the early morning hours with attention to roads on bridges and higher elevations (which means most of Floyd County).

Virginia Department of Transportation trucks began laying down chemicals on roads last night and will continue for most of the day. With temperatures below freezing and in the mid-to-upper 20s in most of the county, slick conditions should be the order of the day until the temperature starts climbing above freezing after 9:00 a.m. but bridges could remain slick until the afternoon.

Fortunately, the thermometer is expected to remain above freezing overnight and into Saturday.

The weather advisory from NWS:

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY… * WHAT…FREEZING RAIN. MIXED WITH SNOW AND SLEET EARLY. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. LOCALLY HIGHER ICE AMOUNTS ALONG THE BLUE RIDGE. * WHERE…THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA.. * WHEN…MAIN THREAT WILL BE FROM 1AM UNTIL NOON. * IMPACTS…TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE. BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS, AND LESSER USED SECONDARY ROADS WILL BE SLIPPERY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

