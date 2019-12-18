JV Lady Buffs beat Fleming again but varsity falls short

Call it Deja Vu all over again or just a repeat of the good news/bad news story of the first meeting of the teams earlier this month, but the second matchup between the Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes and the William Fleming Colonels ended with the junior varsity winning in an exciting and close game while the varsity.

Strong runs by the varsity Colonels gave them a 15-3 lead early in the first quarter and then opened the second half with a 13-0 start to build leads that the Lady Buffs just could not overcome as they fell 59-49 with a record of 3-3 so far in this early season.

The Lady Buffs and the Colonels JV teams swapped the lead back and forth through their hard-fought game before Floyd took the lead late in the final quarter and then expanded it to nine points to win 45-36.

In the first game against Fleming on Dec. 4, the varsity lost and the JV won.

In the varsity match, the Lady Buffs tied the Colonels with five three-point goals. The varsity takes on Auburn Thursday night in River. Auburn is not fielding a JV squad this season for the JV Lady Buffs will have a bye.

More photos and a story in next week’s edition of the Floyd Press.

