Final weekend before Christmas. Let’s have fun

Last weekend before Christmas brings a number of holiday-themed events along with standard events like The Friday Night Jamboree, Saturday Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store and music at Dogtown Roadhouse and Buffalo Mountain Brewery.

Lots to do and places to be. Have fun and let’s please be careful out there.

Selected events listed before comes to us from the Floyd Tourism Office. For more details, please check their website.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Floyd Moves It!

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Scrabble Club

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Solstice, Soup, & Song

Springhouse Community School, 144 Silver Maple Lane, Pilot

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Fork Mt. Ramblers

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Student Icecream Social & Jam

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Zumba Class at Blue Ridge Dance

Blue Ridge Dance, 116 N. Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Christmas Paint Night at Buffalo Mtn Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Friday, Dec 20

Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Christmas Irish Jigs with Little Cascade at the Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Reverend Billy C. Wirtz at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Saturday, Dec 21

Christmas instrumental

Cocoa Mia Chocolates, 109 E. Main Street, Floyd

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Indoor Winter Market

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Saturday Before Christmas Sale by Dragondance Pottery!

Harvest Moon Food Store, 227 North Locust St., Floyd

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Santa at The Pharm House

311 East Main St. Floyd VA

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Round Peak Workshops – Fiddle/Banjo/Guitar

The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Crafty Brews Meetup

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Beginner Flatfoot Dance Workshop with Gina Dilg

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Hoppy Holidays with Arkenstone

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Winter Solstice Candlelighting Ceremony

Anahata Community Celebration Space, 779 Dobbins Farm Road NE, Floyd

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Sway Katz Big Band at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Old Time Dance with the Round Peak Boys

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Sunday, Dec 22

Fourth Sunday Breakfast

Floyd United Methodist Church, 417 East Main St., Floyd

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Youth Old-Time Music Jam

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Home For The Holidays Featuring the Bouknights & the Wileys

Floyd Eco Village, 188 EcoVillage Trail aka 718 Franklin Pike Rd SE, Floyd

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Open Mic Night at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

