Final weekend before Christmas. Let’s have fun

Last weekend before Christmas brings a number of holiday-themed events along with standard events like The Friday Night Jamboree, Saturday Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store and music at Dogtown Roadhouse and Buffalo Mountain Brewery.
Lots to do and places to be. Have fun and let’s please be careful out there.
Selected events listed before comes to us from the Floyd Tourism Office. For more details, please check their website.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Floyd Moves It!
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Scrabble Club
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Solstice, Soup, & Song
Springhouse Community School, 144 Silver Maple Lane, Pilot
5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Fork Mt. Ramblers
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Student Icecream Social & Jam
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Zumba Class at Blue Ridge Dance
Blue Ridge Dance, 116 N. Locust Street, Floyd
6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Christmas Paint Night at Buffalo Mtn Brewery
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Friday, Dec 20
Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Christmas Irish Jigs with Little Cascade at the Brewery
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
6:30 PM – 10:30 PM
Reverend Billy C. Wirtz at Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Saturday, Dec 21
Christmas instrumental
Cocoa Mia Chocolates, 109 E. Main Street, Floyd
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Indoor Winter Market
Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Saturday Before Christmas Sale by Dragondance Pottery!
Harvest Moon Food Store, 227 North Locust St., Floyd
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Santa at The Pharm House
311 East Main St. Floyd VA
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Round Peak Workshops – Fiddle/Banjo/Guitar
The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd
3:30 PM – 5:00 PM
Crafty Brews Meetup
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Beginner Flatfoot Dance Workshop with Gina Dilg
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store
Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Hoppy Holidays with Arkenstone
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Winter Solstice Candlelighting Ceremony
Anahata Community Celebration Space, 779 Dobbins Farm Road NE, Floyd
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Sway Katz Big Band at Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Old Time Dance with the Round Peak Boys
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
7:30 PM – 10:30 PM
Sunday, Dec 22
Fourth Sunday Breakfast
Floyd United Methodist Church, 417 East Main St., Floyd
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Youth Old-Time Music Jam
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
1:00 PM – 1:30 PM
Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
Home For The Holidays Featuring the Bouknights & the Wileys
Floyd Eco Village, 188 EcoVillage Trail aka 718 Franklin Pike Rd SE, Floyd
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Open Mic Night at Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM