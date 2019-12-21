Buffaloes fall to Cave Spring Knights 76-55

When two unbeaten teams clash in basketball, someone comes away the loser.

That defeat fell to the 5-0 Floyd County High School Buffaloes at home Friday night against the 5-0 Cave Spring Knights, even with three members of the Buffs scoring in double digits.

Cave Spring led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter, but the Knights extended their advantage to 35-24 by the half and continued to outscore the Buffaloes in the second half to take home the 76-55 win.

For the Buffs, Kalden Swrtzel led scoring with 18 points, the highest individual score of the game, with Dylan Bond at 14 and Tanyan Sutphin at 12.

The Knights also won the JV match.

