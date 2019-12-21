Buffaloes fall to Cave Spring Knights 76-55

Seab Vickers goes for a score in the Buffaloes JV match against Cave Spring.
Kaiden Swortzel of the Buffaloes goes for two of his 18 points against Cave Spring.

When two unbeaten teams clash in basketball, someone comes away the loser.

That defeat fell to the 5-0 Floyd County High School Buffaloes at home Friday night against the 5-0 Cave Spring Knights, even with three members of the Buffs scoring in double digits.

Cave Spring led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter, but the Knights extended their advantage to 35-24 by the half and continued to outscore the Buffaloes in the second half to take home the 76-55 win.

For the Buffs, Kalden Swrtzel led scoring with 18 points, the highest individual score of the game, with Dylan Bond at 14 and Tanyan Sutphin at 12.

The Knights also won the JV match.

Dylan Bond of the Buffs: Another high scorer against the Knights.
Jared Nichols attempts a score for the Varsity Buffaloes.
A.J. Cantrell goes for a score for the JV Buffaloes.
DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer and videographer who, at age 71, still shoots photos and covers government and courts for a BH Media newspaper, shoots video for TV and documentary use and owns websites that include Blue Ridge Muse and Capitol Hill Blue.
