Christmas, then music to rock with Santa

Christmas week. Also the time for Hanukkah, the Jewish celebration for the holidays.
A time for us to wish our Christian friends a Merry Christmas, a blessing of Happy Hanukkah for those of the Jewish faith, Happy Holidays for those who chose to not recognize the holiday as a religious event and Best Wishes to any and all others.
And, for the rest of the week, you can probably find a place to rock with Santa.
The rest of this week is a smaller version of most weekend schedules for the Floyd area. Regular events like The Friday Night Jamboree at the Floyd Country Store and the Saturday Bluegrass Music at Wildwood Farms are scheduled, along with music at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and Dogtown and we see the winter farmers market at The Floyd Center for the Arts.
Weather looks relatively decent for this holiday week, with temperatures in the high 50s for both Tuesday and Wednesday and into the 60s on Thursday, then back in the high 50s on Friday and Saturday.
Enjoy the season and, please, let’s be careful out there.
Selected events below come to us from the Floyd Tourism Office. For more information, please check their website.
Tue, Dec 24
PJs, Polar Express, and Hot Chocolate!
Cocoa Mia Chocolates, 109 E. Main Street, Floyd
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Wed, Dec 25
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Thu, Dec 26
Floyd Moves It!
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Henry Hardt’s Mudcats
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 27
Ray Eanes LIVE at Buffalo Mountain Brewery
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
6:30 PM – 10:30 PM
CC Coats Band at Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 11:30 PM
Sat, Dec 28
Indoor Winter Market
Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Ukulele 101 Workshop Holiday Package with Ash Devine
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store
Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Fork Mt. Ramblers
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:30 PM – 9:00 PM
Roger Handy and Friends
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Do Right Daddies at Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 11:30 PM
Sun, Dec 29
Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
1:30 PM – 6:00 PM