Christmas, then music to rock with Santa

Christmas week. Also the time for Hanukkah, the Jewish celebration for the holidays.

A time for us to wish our Christian friends a Merry Christmas, a blessing of Happy Hanukkah for those of the Jewish faith, Happy Holidays for those who chose to not recognize the holiday as a religious event and Best Wishes to any and all others.

And, for the rest of the week, you can probably find a place to rock with Santa.

The rest of this week is a smaller version of most weekend schedules for the Floyd area. Regular events like The Friday Night Jamboree at the Floyd Country Store and the Saturday Bluegrass Music at Wildwood Farms are scheduled, along with music at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and Dogtown and we see the winter farmers market at The Floyd Center for the Arts.

Weather looks relatively decent for this holiday week, with temperatures in the high 50s for both Tuesday and Wednesday and into the 60s on Thursday, then back in the high 50s on Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy the season and, please, let’s be careful out there.

Selected events below come to us from the Floyd Tourism Office. For more information, please check their website.

Tue, Dec 24

PJs, Polar Express, and Hot Chocolate!

Cocoa Mia Chocolates, 109 E. Main Street, Floyd

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Wed, Dec 25

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Thu, Dec 26

Floyd Moves It!

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Henry Hardt’s Mudcats

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fri, Dec 27

Ray Eanes LIVE at Buffalo Mountain Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:30 PM

CC Coats Band at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Sat, Dec 28

Indoor Winter Market

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Ukulele 101 Workshop Holiday Package with Ash Devine

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fork Mt. Ramblers

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Roger Handy and Friends

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Do Right Daddies at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Sun, Dec 29

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

