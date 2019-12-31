New Year’s Eve and first weekend of 2020

New Year’s Eve. The final day of year 2019. The final day of the decade.
Some will celebrate the end of the year with a New Year’s Eve party. Others will watch the ball drop in Manhattan on TV. Some will go to bed well before midnight and wake up with the New Year and a new decade already started.
The New Year also brings the Chance Harman Classic Basketball tournament to Floyd County High School Friday and Saturday with teams from around Virginia and the South, including a Saturday match featuring the Floyd County Buffaloes against Rockingham at 5:30 p.m.
The action begins Friday at 1:30 p.m. with James River vs Gretna. For a full schedule of games, please check out their website.
The First Floyd Radio Show of 2020 broadcasts on the internet Saturday night,
Other selected events for the first weekend of the New Year are listed before, courtesy of The Floyd County Tourism Office. They also have more details on their website.
Enjoy New Year’s Eve and the weekend that follows and, please be careful out there.
Tue, Dec 31
New Years Eve Dinner
Chateau Morrisette, 287 Winery Rd SW MP 171 Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd
4:30 PM – 9:30 PM
New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
6:00 PM – 11:59 PM
Dogtown’s NYE Party with Music Road Co
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 1:30 AM
Wed, Jan. 1, 2020
Acoustic Evening with Andrew Small & Ashlee Watkins
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 2
Floyd Moves It!
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Scrabble Club at the Library
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Henry Hardt’s Mudcats
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Fri, Jan 3
Grief Support at the Library
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
6:30 PM – 10:30 PM
David Francisco at Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 4
Indoor Winter Market
Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Old Time Guitar Workshop with Jackson Cunningham
The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store
Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Jake Retting with G at Buffalo Mtn Brewery
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
The Floyd Radio Show 2020
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
7:30 PM – 10:00 PM
Bob Chew at Dogtown Roadhouse
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Sun, Jan 5
Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
Music Jam at Wildwood Farms General Store
Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd
2:00 PM – 4:30 PM
Vision Board & Manifestation Workshop
Barn at Chantilly Farms, VA
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Open Mic Night at Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM