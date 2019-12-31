New Year’s Eve and first weekend of 2020

New Year’s Eve. The final day of year 2019. The final day of the decade.

Some will celebrate the end of the year with a New Year’s Eve party. Others will watch the ball drop in Manhattan on TV. Some will go to bed well before midnight and wake up with the New Year and a new decade already started.

The New Year also brings the Chance Harman Classic Basketball tournament to Floyd County High School Friday and Saturday with teams from around Virginia and the South, including a Saturday match featuring the Floyd County Buffaloes against Rockingham at 5:30 p.m.

The action begins Friday at 1:30 p.m. with James River vs Gretna. For a full schedule of games, please check out their website.

The First Floyd Radio Show of 2020 broadcasts on the internet Saturday night,

Other selected events for the first weekend of the New Year are listed before, courtesy of The Floyd County Tourism Office. They also have more details on their website.

Enjoy New Year’s Eve and the weekend that follows and, please be careful out there.

Tue, Dec 31

New Years Eve Dinner

Chateau Morrisette, 287 Winery Rd SW MP 171 Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd

4:30 PM – 9:30 PM

New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

6:00 PM – 11:59 PM

Dogtown’s NYE Party with Music Road Co

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 1:30 AM

Wed, Jan. 1, 2020

Acoustic Evening with Andrew Small & Ashlee Watkins

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Thu, Jan 2

Floyd Moves It!

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Scrabble Club at the Library

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Henry Hardt’s Mudcats

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fri, Jan 3

Grief Support at the Library

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:30 PM

David Francisco at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sat, Jan 4

Indoor Winter Market

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Old Time Guitar Workshop with Jackson Cunningham

The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Jake Retting with G at Buffalo Mtn Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

The Floyd Radio Show 2020

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Bob Chew at Dogtown Roadhouse

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sun, Jan 5

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Music Jam at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Vision Board & Manifestation Workshop

Barn at Chantilly Farms, VA

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Open Mic Night at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

