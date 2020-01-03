Photo opportunities: County Board reorganization, Chance Harman Classic

After failing to take a single photo over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, I picked my trusty Canons back up Thursday morning for a trip over to the Floyd County Government Center on Oxford Street to meet Floyd Press editor Ashley Spinks for the reorganizational meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

The meeting was a surprise when two-term board chairman Lauren Yoder stepped down and vice-chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork District was voted in unanimously as the chairman for the coming term. The board then voted in Jerry Boothe as vice-chairman, a second-round for him. Boothe was vice-chairman during an earlier time on the board, serving under David Ingram and Case Clinger.

My job was to shoot photos and Spinks will provide a complete story on all board elections in the relatively short meeting.

Catch the story and more photos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

My cameras and I plan a busy Friday and Saturday at the Chance Harman Classic basketball games at the main gym of Floyd County High School, beginning Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s games include James River vs Getna, East Side vs Auburn, Blue Ridge School (VA) vs Teays Valley (WV), Radford vs Liberty, a Subway slam dunk competition and rounding out the day with Northwest Guilford (NC) vs Victory Rock (FL).

Saturday’s matchups begin with George Wythe vs Chatham at 10:00 a.m, followed by Roanoke Catholic vs Calvary Day INC), Cave Spring vs Blacksburg, Northside vs Northwest Guilford, Freedom Christian (NC) vs Cape Henry Collegiate, Floyd County’s Buffaloes vs East Rockingham (at 5:30), Blue Ridge School vs Victory Rock and the evening’s closer of Massanutten Military Acadamy Post Grad vs Huntington Pre Post Grad (WV) at 8:30.

Complete information and schedule at the Chance Harman Classic website.

