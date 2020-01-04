Lots to see, cheer at Chance Harman Classic

The 13th annual edition of the Chance Harman Classic memorial basketball tournament filled the stands at the Floyd County High School gym Friday afternoon and evening and continues Saturday with games bringing teams from Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Florida.

With many of the outstanding players being scouted or already signed to schools like Virginia,, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Old Dominion, Georgetown, Maryland, Clemson and others, attendees saw outstanding basketball while proceeds go to pediatric cancer research and local scholarships.

On Friday, players took their best shots for slam dunks, providing more entertainment for the crowd.

Floyd County’s Buffaloes varsity basketball squad faces East Rockingham from Elkton at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

More details in Roger Mannon’s story and more photos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

