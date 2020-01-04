Lots to see, cheer at Chance Harman Classic

Proceeds go to pediatric cancer research and local scholarships.
Cheerleader stirs up the crowd at halftime.
Cam Cormzny of Radford hits a three-pointer in their 53-38 win over Liberty (Bedford).

The 13th annual edition of the Chance Harman Classic memorial basketball tournament filled the stands at the Floyd County High School gym Friday afternoon and evening and continues Saturday with games bringing teams from Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Florida.

With many of the outstanding players being scouted or already signed to schools like Virginia,, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Old Dominion, Georgetown, Maryland, Clemson and others, attendees saw outstanding basketball while proceeds go to pediatric cancer research and local scholarships.

On Friday, players took their best shots for slam dunks, providing more entertainment for the crowd.

Floyd County’s Buffaloes varsity basketball squad faces East Rockingham from Elkton at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

More details in Roger Mannon’s story and more photos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Reece Mabry of Radford drives for the goal against Cameron Kirkland of Liberty.
Slam dunk contest is always a crowd-pleaser at the Chance Harman Classic.

 

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who, at age 72, still shoots photos and covers government and courts for a BH Media newspaper, shoots video for TV news, documentary use and owns websites that include Blue Ridge Muse and Capitol Hill Blue.
