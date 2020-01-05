East Rock plays spoiler or CHC host team Buffaloes

Floyd County High School’s varsity basketball Buffaloes may have been the host team of this year’s 13th annual Chance Harman Classic two-day of round ball action but East Rockingham took the early lead and took the 59-51 before a full house Saturday.

Freshman Kaidin Swortzel scored 19 points, including 11 of 17 free throws while Tanyan Sutphin contributed 12 and Josiah Banks added 11 in the losing effort.

East Rock led by 12 points at the half but Floyd fought back and outscored the visitors in the second half but the early lead was too much to overcome.

The 5:30 p.m. game was part of daylong matches between teams from Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Florida that began before noon and carried into the night.

Cave Spring came into the Classic unbeaten and remained that way with a 64-47 win over now-beaten Blacksburg, which left Floyd with a 6-1 record. The 9-0Knights haven’t lost a game since the start of the season.

Full details from Roger Mannon and more of my photos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

