Varsity, JV Lady Buffaloes sweep Glenvar

ShaeLee Slaughter scoring one of her three pont goals against Glenvar.
Aimee Whitlow 18 points led Floyd scoring.

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity and JV basketball squads took down Glenvar at the FCHS gym Tuesday night.

The JV Lady Buffs routed the Highlanders by 47 points with a final score of 58-11.

Varsity Lady Buffs appeared for a similar lopsided victory, leading by 12 points early in the first quarter and a score of 17-7 as it closed out, but the Highlanders came alive i the second quarter and narrowed the gap to three points as they trailed 27-24 at the end of the half.

The Lady Buffs increased the lead seven points going into the fourth quarter  and outscored the Highlander 1-8 in the final period to win 67-51.

Aimee Whitlow led Floyd scoring with 18 points while Peyton Grim added 12 and Aliexis Kiser brought in another 11.  The varsity Lady Buffs have a 7-4 overall record so far this season and are 3-1 in the district.

JV action where the Lady Buffs routed Glenvar by 47 points.
Cheerleaders entertain the fans.
