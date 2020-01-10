Warm times, some rain, for music, weekend fun

Nippy weather — and the brief bout with snow and ice on Tuesday — give way to warmer days and nights, starting Friday and extending into next week for Floyd County and surrounding areas.

Highs in the 50s on Fridays, rain is expected Saturday but the thermometer is forecast to hit 62 with an overnight low of 49, then back up to 61 on Sunday, followed by a low well above freezing and highs in the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

Warm weather and a weekend — a perfect combination to enjoy weekend activities of music, a musical play, the winter farmers market and more.

The activities include the Friday Night Jamboree at the Country Store on Friday (of course) and bluegrass music on Saturday night at Wildwood General Store plus music at Dogtown, Buffalo Mountain Brewery and the Country Store.

Want a stage musical? Try “The Big Bad Musical” at the June Bug Center on Friday and Saturday nights along with an afternoon matinée on Sunday.

This and other events listed below come to us courtesy of the Floyd Tourism Office. For more details, check out their website.

Have fun, enjoy the weather and the music and, please, be careful out there.

Fri, Jan 10

Troika’s Anniversary Show

Troika Contemporary Crafts Gallery, 203 South Locust, Floyd

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Bob Chew at Buffalo Mtn. Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:30 PM

The Big Bad Musical

June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Zak Saltz at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 10:15 PM

Sat, Jan 11

Indoor Winter Market

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Building Immunity with Herbal Folk Recipes

Chantilly Farm, 2697 Franklin Pike, Floyd

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Left over Biscuits at the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Mac Belcher at the Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

The Big Bad Musical

June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers at Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Sun, Jan 12

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

The Big Bad Musical

June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Open Mic Night at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

