Fog, wind and warm weather: An odd winter mix

A foggy, windy day for the area with a “special weather statement” and a high wind warning from the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg.

“Locally dense fog” for the morning hours and a “wind advisory” join higher temperatures for Saturday.

First, the fog:

…Foggy Conditions Along The Ridges To Impact Travel… Locally dense fog across the Blue Ridge and Alleghanys will impact travel early this morning. Fog will limit visibilities to a few hundred feet at times. This is especially true along I-77 between Wytheville and the North Carolina border, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and portions of I-64 and U.S. 220 in the Alleghany Highlands. Visibilities can change rapidly in less than a mile. Slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination safely.

And the wind:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY… * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…The Greenbrier Valley and Alleghany Highlands, south to the New River Valley, east to the Virginia and North Carolina foothills. * WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A line of showers, with embedded thunderstorms tonight could bring even stronger wind gusts, especially along the higher ridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

This comes on a Saturday with light rain and a predicted high temperature of 62 degrees in Floyd County and that warm temperature will, for the most part, hang around overnight with a low of 48.

Sunday’s high is forecast to be 60 with partly cloudy weather and the 60s are expected to be the highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the high 40s or 50s before things cool down Wednesday night.

Enjoy it while you can.

