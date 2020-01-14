Virginia State Capitol: Now a ‘no gun’ zone

On Monday, the Virginia Capitol and the building that houses the offices of members of the General Assembly became a “no gun” zone.

This, of course, does not sit well with those who feel they should be allowed to carry any gun they want, from a pistol to a fully-decked out AR-15, anywhere they wish.

“What is going on right now is an assault on law-abiding gun owners, nothing more, nothing less,” claimed Andrew Witing of Franklin County in a press conference in Richmond.

That’s one opinion. I’ve talked to a number of “law-abiding gun owners” in Floyd County who have no problem with a “no guns” rule in the Capitol building or legislators’ offices in Richmond. Firearms are not allowed in the U.S. Capitol or the office buildings of members of Congress in Washington.

They’re not even allowed in Donald Trump’s White House, a good idea, given the hatred that many feel towards him.

As a “law-abiding” gun owner, I have no problem leaving my firearms at home when visiting the capital of the Old Dominion. I didn’t bring a gun there when it was allowed.

In America, state governments are split when it comes to allowing firearms in their capitols or other government buildings. At last count, 23 do, while 27 do not.

In Floyd County, a visitor can bring a handgun to a meeting of the County Board of Supervisors but they cannot do so with groups like the School Board, because guns are not allowed on school property unless you are a law enforcement officer.

In Virginia, a business can decide whether or not they will allow guns on their premises. Many movie theaters, like Regal Cinemas in Christiansburg, ban carrying weapons while watching a movie. That rule also applies to those with concealed carry permits.

Country music star Toby Keith opened one of his This Bar and Grill chain restaurants in Woodbridge, Virginia, not far from the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax. It banned handguns and many of his fans, love their guns even more than they adore him, stayed away and it closed.

Floyd County Supervisors meet this Tuesday and there could be some guns in the audience and at least a couple with members fo the board.

At the moment, that’s legal.

Should it?

