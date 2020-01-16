Varsity basketball Buffaloes deliver rare loss to Radford

Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes varsity basketball boys team put the Radford Bobcats’ 51-game Three Rivers District winning streak to an end with a solid 71-61 victory in the Floyd home court Wednesday night.

The Bobcats, who had not lost a district game since January 2015, also found their overall winning streak Saturday night when Parkland High School of Winston Salem, but seemed to have the Floyd game under control in the first quarter with a 16-point lead at one point, but the Buffaloes cut lead to just one point by the end of the opening period.

The Bobcats opened up a lead again in the second quarter, only to see the Buffaloes cut it back down but still trailed by seven points at the half. Then Floyd went on a 12-4 run to take the lead for the first time of the night but Radford tied up the match 46 all at the end of the third period and took the lead again with a quick three-pointer at the opening of the final quarter. Then sophomore Dylan Bond of the Buffs hit his only three-pointer of the night but Radford tied up again at 49 all and went on another 12-4 run to take back the lead and hold it.

Things got dicey with 2:22 to go when Josiah Bond, the leading scorer with 16 points, fouled out but other players picked up, including freshman Kaiden Swortzel, whose offensive rebound and quick score gave the team a 60-54 lead with just over a minute left.

The victory gave coach Brian Harman the 200th victory of his career as Floyd’s lead coach.

“Radford has been on top forever,” Harman said after the game. “I’m not even sure the last time a district team beat them.”

The last time was Jan. 29, 2015, when Glenvar edged Radford 55-53. The loss to the Buffaloes Wednesday night was just the third loss by Radford to a district team since 2011.

In a ladies match Tuesday, the Lady Buffs varsity also beat Radford 49-35. Both JV teams, however, lost to the Bobcats.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

