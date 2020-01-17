Beat the winter blues with some weekend fun

Old man winter decided to come out for this weekend’s activities, sending temperatures well below freezing Thursday night with a forecast of a high of 41 on Friday, then back in the mid-20s overnight with a high again Saturday of 41 back down to 29 and a high Sunday just above freeing at 35.

This means a good time to find a warm place to enjoy music, dance and have a good time.

The Friday Night Jamboree, music at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and Dogtown kick off the fun tonight with music and more Saturday day and night. A celebration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. at 10 a.m. Saturday at Floyd County High School, as well as the Indoor Winter Market at the Floyd Center of the Arts at 10 am, are indoors, along with other music and more throughout the day and into the night.

For most county and state offices in the Old Dominion, Friday is the start of a four-day weekend with Lee-Jackson Day Friday and the federal holiday for Martin Lutehr King Jr.’s birthday Monday.

Bundle up and enjoy the weekend.

Selected events listed below come to up courtesy of the Floyd Tourism Office. For more information, check out their website.

Friday, Jan. 17

Left Over Biscuits at McDaniel’s Tavern

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Joy Tru at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Saturday, Jan 18

Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration

Floyd County High School, 721 Baker St., Floyd

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Indoor Winter Market

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

West African Dance Workshop & LIVE Drumming!

June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Old Time Fiddle and Banjo Repertoire Workshop

The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Flatfoot and Two-Step Dance Workshop with Maggie Oakes-Chitwood

The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

John Wilson’s Acoustics at the Tavern

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern

332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd VA 24091

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Old Time Dance with Gap Civil

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Capricorn Bash 2020 at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Sunday, Jan 19

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Music Jam at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Open Mic Night at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

