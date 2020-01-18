Rain, cold temperatures could bring an icy afternoon

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg has a “winter weather advisory” in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday with the possibility of freezing rain changing to rain mixed with sleet in Southwest Virginia.

The thermometer read 29 at 6 a.m. but the wind chill is 22, thanks to gusting winds.

Originally, the forecast called for the wet stuff to start around 5 a.m. but changed to a 1 p.m. arrival in Floyd County and the New River Valley, which could help because the temperature by that time could be above freezing but wind chills could still turn what falls into ice conditions.

The weather has already canceled the indoor farmers’ market at the Floyd Center for the Arts and others might follow.

If you have to go out, be careful out there.

From the National Weather Service:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING… * WHAT…FREEZING RAIN CHANGING TO RAIN. POSSIBLY MIXED WITH SLEET. ICE ACCUMULATIONS FROM A LIGHT GLAZE TO LESS THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE…SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, AS WELL AS THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN…UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS…VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. …WINTER MIX THIS MORNING, CHANGING TO RAIN THIS AFTERNOON… .LOW PRESSURE TRACKING FROM THE MISSISSIPPI VALLEY INTO THE GREAT LAKES WILL BRING PRECIPITATION INTO THE REGION TODAY FROM WEST TO EAST. TEMPERATURES WILL BE COLD ENOUGH FOR FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET AS THE PRECIPITATION BEGINS ALONG THE SOUTHERN BLUE RIDGE AND OVER PARTS OF THE GREENBRIER VALLEY, ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS AND SOUTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

