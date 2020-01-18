Remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The inspirational words Rev. Bill Lee, pastor of Loudoun Avenue Christian Church in Roanoke for 39 years before retiring in 2016, invoked the words and memories of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday morning at the Second Annual Celebration of King’s life at the Floyd County High School Auditorium.

Rev. Lee reminded the crowd that Dr. King never saw people as black or white, straight or gay or anything else execpt human beings as he spoke out about hate and injustice over the years.

King, he said, alway said “I need you and you need me” and brought people together.

His words were echoed by FCHS football coach Winifred Beale. Rev. Chris Jones and Rev. Dr. Clinton Crump along with songs from the Unity Choir, which added the strong singing voices of young and old, black and white and all.

More photos and a complete story from Floyd Press editor Ashley Spinks in next week’s paper.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

