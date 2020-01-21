Tough losses for Lady Buffs against Carroll County

Carroll County’s girls’ basketball Cavaliers came into a game against the Floyd County High Lady Buffaloes unbeaten Monday night and returned to Hilllville with a perfect record but the win was hard-fought as both teams traded the lead several times.

Cavaliers coach Marc Motley admitted their victor was not “a thing of beauty,” adding that “we made just enough plays in the second half to come out with a victory.”

The Lady Buffs took the lead six times in the second half and had a 29-23 margin early in the third quarter but the Cavs fought back with 14 unanswered points and a final victory margin of seven points for a 48-41 win.

The loss gives the Lady Buffs a 5-2 district record and 10-4 overall as the season heads into its final weeks.

Alexis Kiser led Lady Buffs’ scoring with 14 points and Destiny Harman has the team’s only three-point goal of the night.

In the JV match, Floyd played Carroll touch in the first quarter but the final score showed domination with a 70-47 win by the Cavaliers.

More photos and the complete story in next week’s Floyd Press.

