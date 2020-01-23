Homecoming, music and more for this weekend

Floyd County High School’s basketball homecoming is an added attraction to this weekend’s activities in and around our area.

FCHS will crown a homecoming king and queen during Friday night’s games that start at 5:30 p.m.

In music offerings, the Jeff Little Trio takes the stage at The Floyd County Store Saturday night, the Friday Night Jamboree spotlights old-time music on Friday evening and bluegrass graces the stage at Wildwood Farms General Store Saturday.

The indoor farmers’ market, canceled last weekend because of weather threats, offers up its wares at the Floyd Center for the Arts Saturday. Music offerings too at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and Dogtown: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the brewery and Friday and Saturday night at Dogtown, along with the Sunday music jam on its stage too.

Selected offerings before come to us via the folks at The Floyd Tourism Office. For more details and other offerings, please check their website.

Have fun and please be careful out there.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Floyd Moves It!

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Scrabble Club at the Library

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Henry & Grace at Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Friday, Jan 24

Paul LeMay at the Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Jimothy at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Saturday, Jan 25

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Indoor Winter Market

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Batik Open Studios

Floyd Center for the Arts

1:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Matt Holloman at Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

The Jeff Little Trio

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Dj RahBee at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Sunday, Jan 26

Fourth Sunday Breakfast

Floyd United Methodist Church, 417 East Main St., Floyd

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Youth Old-Time Music Jam

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Floyd Wild Gardeners: WATER

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Open Mic Night at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

