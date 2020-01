Actual weather not as bad as predicted

In other words, this is now a rain advisory. With temperatures hovering around freezing at 7 a.m. and expected highs now predicted to be in the 40s Friday afternoon, the word is “caution” and not much more.

Traffic reports from the Virginia Department of Transportation show few problems and road reports on Facebook are mild with few if any trouble spots.

Floyd County’s public schools issued a two-hour delayed arrival policy. Weather radar at 7 a.m. showed mostly rain.

Today’s warning:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON… * WHAT…FREEZING RAIN, BRIEFLY MIXED WITH SLEET THIS MORNING, CHANGING TO RAIN BY MIDDAY. ONLY TRACE AMOUNTS OF SLEET AND ICE EXPECTED. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF 0.01 TO 0.05 INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE…PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, MAINLY ALONG THE BLUE RIDGE. * WHEN…MAINLY THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS…SOME BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, AND MAINLY SECONDARY UNTREATED ROADS COULD BECOME SLIPPERY AND HAZARDOUS EARLY THIS MORNING. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS MAY BECOME SLICK. USE CAUTION AND PLAN ON EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION IN THE MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OR WALKING.

More Information …PERIOD OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING… .LOW PRESSURE TRACKING ACROSS THE OHIO VALLEY INTO THE GREAT LAKES WILL SPREAD RAIN ACROSS THE MID ATLANTIC REGION BEGINNING THIS MORNING, CONTINUING THROUGH THIS EVENING. THE PRECIPITATION MAY BEGIN AS FREEZING RAIN, AND PERHAPS EVEN BRIEFLY MIXED WITH SLEET NEAR THE INTERSTATE 64 CORRIDOR, BEFORE CHANGING TO ALL RAIN DURING THE MID TO LATE MORNING. THE THREAT FOR FREEZING RAIN WILL LINGER THE LONGEST NEAR THE INTERSTATE 64 CORRIDOR AND THE SOUTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY. MOST ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE ONLY EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO A TRACE, WITH PERHAPS A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH OF ICE ALONG THE BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY. THE MOST CRITICAL TIME FRAME FOR ANY ICING WILL BE EARLY THIS MORNING WHEN TEMPERATURES ARE NEAR 32F. AFTER IT BECOMES DAYLIGHT, TEMPERATURES WILL SLOWLY CREEP UPWARD WITH ICING BECOMING LESS OF A THREAT.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest