Cherished memories

Amy and I have had the privilege of knowing a number of reasonably famous people over the years.

We were longtime friends, for example, of Adrian and Jean Cronauer. Adrian was the Air Force airman who served as the “Good Morning Vietnam” disc jockey in the early day of the war. After his service, he became general manager of Channel 27 in Roanoke and did plays with Showtimers.

I worked with him in one play and reviewed him in another and we shared a passion for good scotch whiskey and a love of the music of offbeat artists like Shel Silverstein.

When he worked in New York City, Amy and I would visit he and Jean there and hey became close neighbors when they bought condo unit in the building where we lived for 23 years in Arlington.

In 1982, we met former Texas Gov. John Connolly and dinner with him in Albuquerque when he appeared at a fundraiser for Rep. Manuel Lujan, the New Mexico Congressman who was also my employer. We stayed in touch with him until he died.

Amy worked with actor Al Pacino when she was part of the team that helped honor Lee Strasberg at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan in 1995. She also appeared on stage with Regis Philbin on the Goldenrod Showboat in the St. Louis Riverfront in the 1970s.

During the decade of the swinging 70s, I covered many of popular music acts of the time at The Mississippi River Festival on the campus of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

John Fogerty during the CCR days.

I interviewed many of the artists following the shows and got to know Glenn Frey of the Eagles, John Fogerty of Credence Clearwater Revival and others. Fogerty asked for a print of one of my photos of the band’s concert and he later gave me blanket permission to use music from songs he wrote for the band in some of my video work.

When I wrote about Ken Burns’ documentary on country and folk music, I heard form John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band a few months ago and he asked me to come down to see he and others in Boone. Sadly, my could not but we stay in touch via email and texts.

When Kris Kristofferson appeared at the MRF he asked if we could go “get a beer” and I took him to Vanzo’s, a local bar in Edwardsville. I sent him a set of photos from his show, and we kept in touch for several years.

My job has given me opportunities to meet and get to know several interesting people over the years. Former Buffalo Bills quarterback and then Congressman Jack Kemp became a friend during our time in Washington.

The time I spent in Floyd in the early 1960s gave me a chance to know NASCAR legend Curtis Turner. My first daily newspaper job at The Roanoke Times led to a friendship with actor David Huddleston, who managed the Mill Mountain Theater and later became a popular character actor in Hollywood movies. We stayed in touch over the years.

These, and others, have become acquaintences and friends over the years. The accomplished much more than I in heir chosen avocations but many of them kept in touch.

They provide cherished memories.

