First weekend of February brings music & more

The first month of 2020 comes to an end as the first weekend of February begins with music, arts, sports and more in and around Floyd County.

Floyd’s month internet radio show hits the stage Saturday night at the Country Store with the Twin Creeks Stringband, Riley Baugus with DeShawn and Windy Hickman and New Standard Bluegrass, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Friday Night Jamboree brings old-time music and dancing on, of course, Friday evening, starting at 6:30 p.m. with the gospel hour, followed by The New Macedon Rangers at 7:30 p.m. and dancers on the floor for the next three hours.

Bluegrass is offered at Wildwood Farms on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. and along with music through the weekend at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and Dogtown.

Basketball fans can find Senior Night for the Lady Buffaloes Thursday evening, starting at 5:30 p.m. and winter homecoming and Buffaloes basketball Saturday, also beginning at 5:30 p.m.

All this and more, as shown below in events from The Floyd Tourism Office. For more details, please check their website.

Have fun and let’s be careful out there.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Floyd Moves It!

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Scrabble Club at the Library

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Bananagrams Tournament

Springhouse Community School, 144 Silver Maple Lane, Pilot

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fork Mt. Ramblers at Buffalo Mtn Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Friday, Jan 31

Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

The Cool Kids Table Live at Buffalo Mtn Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

CC Coates at Dogtown Roadhouse

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Saturday, Feb 1

Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Floyd County Annual Seed Swap

Plenty! Farm, 192 Elephant Curve Rd., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Pottery Open Studios

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Candles, Spring and The Triple Goddess: Appalachian Traditions

Chantilly Farm, 2697 Franklin Pike, Floyd

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Blue Ridge Story Space (Theme: That was the first time ever)

June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Dan Fox Live at McDaniels Tavern

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern

332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM-

The Floyd Radio Show

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

The Get Right Band at Dogtown Roadhouse

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Sunday, Feb 2

A Course in Miracles (ACIM)

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Music Jam at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Super Bowl Party at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

