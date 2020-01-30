First weekend of February brings music & more

The first month of 2020 comes to an end as the first weekend of February begins with music, arts, sports and more in and around Floyd County.
Floyd’s month internet radio show hits the stage Saturday night at the Country Store with the Twin Creeks Stringband, Riley Baugus with DeShawn and Windy Hickman and New Standard Bluegrass, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Friday Night Jamboree brings old-time music and dancing on, of course, Friday evening, starting at 6:30 p.m. with the gospel hour, followed by The New Macedon Rangers at 7:30 p.m. and dancers on the floor for the next three hours.
Bluegrass is offered at Wildwood Farms on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. and along with music through the weekend at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and Dogtown.
Basketball fans can find Senior Night for the Lady Buffaloes Thursday evening, starting at 5:30 p.m. and winter homecoming and Buffaloes basketball Saturday, also beginning at 5:30 p.m.
All this and more, as shown below in events from The Floyd Tourism Office. For more details, please check their website.
Have fun and let’s be careful out there.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Floyd Moves It!
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Scrabble Club at the Library
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Bananagrams Tournament
Springhouse Community School, 144 Silver Maple Lane, Pilot
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Fork Mt. Ramblers at Buffalo Mtn Brewery
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Friday, Jan 31
Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
The Cool Kids Table Live at Buffalo Mtn Brewery
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:30 PM – 9:00 PM
Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
6:30 PM – 10:00 PM
CC Coates at Dogtown Roadhouse
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Saturday, Feb 1
Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Floyd County Annual Seed Swap
Plenty! Farm, 192 Elephant Curve Rd., Floyd
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Pottery Open Studios
Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Candles, Spring and The Triple Goddess: Appalachian Traditions
Chantilly Farm, 2697 Franklin Pike, Floyd
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Blue Ridge Story Space (Theme: That was the first time ever)
June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd
5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store
Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Dan Fox Live at McDaniels Tavern
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern
332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM-
The Floyd Radio Show
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
7:30 PM – 10:30 PM
The Get Right Band at Dogtown Roadhouse
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 10:30 PM
Sunday, Feb 2
A Course in Miracles (ACIM)
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
Music Jam at Wildwood Farms General Store
Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd
2:00 PM – 4:30 PM
Super Bowl Party at Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM