Lady Buffs remember Leah Goff, honor Seniors, trounce James River

On a night when Floyd County High School recognized its Lady Buffaloes basketball seniors and remembered Leah Goff, the ladies trounced the James River Lady Knights 75-24 in the varsity match, completing a sweep after a 65-19 wipeout by the JVs.

Senior Aimee Whitlow led Lady Buffs scoring with 17, while junior Alexis Kiser downed 12 and Paxton Vest, another junior, added 11.

Between the JV and varsity games, the crowd honored three seniors who are set to graduate later this Spring, then paused to honor and remember 13-year-old Leah Goff, who collapsed and died on the basketball court in Roanoke in 2015. The Check girl was an up and coming star athlete set to start playing for the Lady Buffs high school squads later that year.

As Lady Buffs, displaying her jersey with the number 42, stood with members of the Poff family in the gym Thursday, the capacity crowd came to its feet and applauded the memory of the young lady.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

