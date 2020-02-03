An early Spring? The groundhog says ‘yep’

Groundhog Day in Punxstawney, PA, provided no shadow for Phil, the prognosticating rodent. That, we are told, means an early Spring.

On our back porch, thermometer read 45 degrees at 7 a.m. Monday and the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg forecasts a high of 67 here in our part of the Blue Ridge.

Does this means Phil is right?

Yes, at least for most of this week before the the overnight low Friday drops back below freezing before next week climbing back into the high 40s and 50s with what the forecasters call “unseasonably warm weather.”

We face rain for the next couple of weeks but those who spend their times before Doppler radar screens instead of looking outside predict no snow until at least Feb. 16 and say that will be “just snow showers” with a high in the upper 40s.

For the most part, this has been a mild winter. The drops below freezing have not reached zero and only occasional fell into single digits.

This could change, of course. Mother Nature is a fickle lady who has bad hair days.

Past weather history has given us warmer than normal winter months only to slam us with a big snow in March or even April

“Every so often, the man upstairs has to remind us he’s still the boss,” my maternal granddaddy used to say. Of course, he also used to call snow “the dandruff of the Lord.”

While we see warmer than normal weather for at least the first half of November, a “winter storm” warning is in place from the Northwest to the plains, the Midwest and the Northeast. It should be warm and wet for us but cold, snowy and icy just to the north.

Reports The Weather Channel:

At a Glance A winter storm will bring snow and strong winds to the West on Monday.

Snow and ice will blanket parts of the Plains, Midwest and Northeast through late this week, but details are still uncertain.

Travel could be impacted in many areas because of snow, ice and rain.

This storm might not exit the U.S. East Coast until Friday night.

Here in the warmer Blue Ridge let’s enjoy it. It could change before February and March are finished with us.

