A warmer, wet weekend for fun, music and games

If you consider Thursday as part of the upcoming weekend, it is forecast as the warmest day of this second weekend of February.

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg foresees a high of 61 Thursday with an overnight low of 48 degrees early Friday, then down to Friday night. But a frigid weekend gives way to water temperatures next week with highs in the upper 50s in Floyd County and into the 60s elsewhere.

Floyd County High School hopes to get its twice-delayed winter homecoming in this winter homecoming in on Friday night during a boys basketball match against Bassett. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity match scheduled for 7.

Friday also brings the Friday Night Jamboree at the Country Store, along with music at Buffalo Mountain Brewery, Dogtown, Wildwood Farms General Store, Pine Tavern and other locations.

Thursday, Feb 6

Floyd Moves It!

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Scrabble Club at the Library

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Open Auditions for The Addams Family Musical

June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Free Public Coffee Cupping at Red Rooster Cafe Floyd

Red Rooster Cafe, 823 East Main St., Floyd

Friday, Feb 7

Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd, VA, 24091, United States

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Art Class at Maggie Gallery – “Creating Fantasy Flowers with Watercolors”

The Maggie Gallery and Custom Frame Shop, 187 North Locust Street, Floyd

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Trillium Healing Experiential Retreats

Anahata Education Center, 811 Dobbins Farm Road NE, Floyd

2:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Ray Eanes LIVE at Buffalo Mountain Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Leftover Biscuits at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Saturday, Feb. 8

Trillium Healing Experiential Retreats

Anahata Education Center, 811 Dobbins Farm Road NE, Floyd

7:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

ART + CHOCOLATE

New Leaf Gallery, 203 S Locust St, Floyd

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Bluegrass Guitar with Jesse Smathers

The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Valentine’s Candle Light Dinner

Floyd United Methodist Church, 417 East Main St. Floyd

5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Floyd Contra Dance

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Dori Freeman (w. Scott Freeman) Live at The Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Mark Schatz at the Pine Tavern – RSVP required- limited seating

Pine Tavern, 611 Floyd Hwy N., Floyd

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

John Wilson, Sally Walker & Michael Kovick at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sunday, Feb 9

Trillium Healing Experiential Retreats

Anahata Education Center, 811 Dobbins Farm Road NE, Floyd

7:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Open Mic Night at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

