A warmer, wet weekend for fun, music and games

If you consider Thursday as part of the upcoming weekend, it is forecast as the warmest day of this second weekend of February.
The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg foresees a high of 61 Thursday with an overnight low of 48 degrees early Friday, then down to Friday night. But a frigid weekend gives way to water temperatures next week with highs in the upper 50s in Floyd County and into the 60s elsewhere.
Floyd County High School hopes to get its twice-delayed winter homecoming in this winter homecoming in on Friday night during a boys basketball match against Bassett. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity match scheduled for 7.
Friday also brings the Friday Night Jamboree at the Country Store, along with music at Buffalo Mountain Brewery, Dogtown, Wildwood Farms General Store, Pine Tavern and other locations.
Selected events below provided by the Floyd Tourism Office. For details, please check their website.
Have fun and let’s be careful out htere.
Thursday, Feb 6
Floyd Moves It!
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Scrabble Club at the Library
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Open Auditions for The Addams Family Musical
June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Free Public Coffee Cupping at Red Rooster Cafe Floyd
Red Rooster Cafe, 823 East Main St., Floyd
Friday, Feb 7
Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd, VA, 24091, United States
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Art Class at Maggie Gallery – “Creating Fantasy Flowers with Watercolors”
The Maggie Gallery and Custom Frame Shop, 187 North Locust Street, Floyd
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Trillium Healing Experiential Retreats
Anahata Education Center, 811 Dobbins Farm Road NE, Floyd
2:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Ray Eanes LIVE at Buffalo Mountain Brewery
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
6:30 PM – 10:00 PM
Leftover Biscuits at Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 8
Trillium Healing Experiential Retreats
Anahata Education Center, 811 Dobbins Farm Road NE, Floyd
7:00 AM – 8:30 PM
Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
ART + CHOCOLATE
New Leaf Gallery, 203 S Locust St, Floyd
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Bluegrass Guitar with Jesse Smathers
The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
Valentine’s Candle Light Dinner
Floyd United Methodist Church, 417 East Main St. Floyd
5:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store
Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Floyd Contra Dance
Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd
6:30 PM – 10:00 PM
Dori Freeman (w. Scott Freeman) Live at The Floyd Country Store
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Mark Schatz at the Pine Tavern – RSVP required- limited seating
Pine Tavern, 611 Floyd Hwy N., Floyd
8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
John Wilson, Sally Walker & Michael Kovick at Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Sunday, Feb 9
Trillium Healing Experiential Retreats
Anahata Education Center, 811 Dobbins Farm Road NE, Floyd
7:00 AM – 2:30 PM
Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
Open Mic Night at Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM