We only have black ice for you

If you are out and about on this cold Saturday morning, be on the lookout for black ice as below-freezing temperatures turn wet spots on the road into treacherous hazards.

With a wind chill index in the high teens, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg warns of slick conditions throughout the Roanoke and New River valleys and rural areas like Floyd County.

Forecasts say the thermometer will struggle to reach 40 degrees Saturday before plunging back into the mid-20s overnight

Perhaps the musical theme of the area this weekend is “we only have ice for you.” Sorry, couldn’t resist.

Scattered snow flurries fell on the area Friday night as the Floyd County School system postponed its scheduled winter homecoming for the third week in a row.

But it was a lot worse to the west, with Grayson County under winter storm warnings.

Notes Roanoke Times weather guru Kevin Myatt:

A disturbance moving through on Saturday may enhance the snow showers some. It would not be surprising to see some into the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge. Even the Roanoke Valley and points south/east could see some mix of rain and snow by Saturday evening. This bout with rain is over, but there are several more wet periods ahead, the next arriving as early as Monday. With a west-to-east flow across the nation and Arctic air remaining trapped in the far northern latitudes, temperatures will pop back into the 50s, so no wintry weather implications.

For the most part, our part of the Blue Ridge has been on the fringe of winter storms that have been far worse…so far.

Forecasts show temperatures for Floyd County in the 50s by Monday and flirting with 60s on Tuesday with more rain for most of next week before dropping back into the high 30s next weekend.

Maybe that rodent in Pennsylvania who didn’t see his shadow last weekend has it right with predictions of a mild winter and early Spring.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

