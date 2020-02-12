Kiser tops 1,000 career points in homecoming win

Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes junior Alexis Kiser brought the homecoming crowd to its feet when she scored the 1,000th point of her basketball career early in the first quarter of 62-46 win over Alleghany Tuesday night.

She made the point as a free throw after also scoring the first two points of the game. Kiser finished the night with 19 points, leading all scoring.

FCHS finally got the basketball homecoming match as both the boys and girls teams go into the final two weeks of the regular season. Three other Friday night homecoming games were postponed because of weather.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

