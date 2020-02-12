Kiser tops 1,000 career points in homecoming win

Alexis Kiser scores early in the game as she approaches 1,000 points in her career.

Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes junior Alexis Kiser brought the homecoming crowd to its feet when she scored the 1,000th point of her basketball career early in the first quarter of 62-46 win over Alleghany Tuesday night.

She made the point as a free throw after also scoring the first two points of the game. Kiser finished the night with 19 points, leading all scoring.

FCHS finally got the basketball homecoming match as both the boys and girls teams go into the final two weeks of the regular season. Three other Friday night homecoming games were postponed because of weather.

Cheering the Lady Buffaloes to a win.
The JV Lady Buffs struggled in a loss.
DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who, at age 72, still shoots photos and covers government and courts for a BH Media newspaper, shoots video for TV news, documentary use and owns websites that include Blue Ridge Muse and Capitol Hill Blue.
