Big Buffalo win on boys’ basketball senior night

Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes basketball squad led the Alleghany Mountaineers by 23 points going into the halftime break and finished the visiting team off with an 85-63 Three Rivers District win before a packed hometown gym for boys senior night and other activities.

Tanyan Sutphin led Buffalo scoring with 23 points, with Dylan Bond hitting 11 and Trevor Boyd adding nine.

The JV Buffs came from behind several times in their mach to tie in regulation play, take the lead in overtime but fall in the closing seconds 46-42.

