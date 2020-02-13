Big Buffalo win on boys’ basketball senior night

Tanyan Suptphin scored 24 points to lead the Buffalo win over Alleghany.
Mitchell Thompson shoots from three -point territory.

Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes basketball squad led the Alleghany Mountaineers by 23 points going into the halftime break and finished the visiting team off with an 85-63 Three Rivers District win before a packed hometown gym for boys senior night and other activities.

Tanyan Sutphin led Buffalo scoring with 23 points, with Dylan Bond hitting 11 and Trevor Boyd adding nine.

The JV Buffs came from behind several times in their mach to tie in regulation play, take the lead in overtime but fall in the closing seconds 46-42.

Kaiden Swortzel drives in for the shot.
JV tries to secure a win in OT.
Cheerleaders keep the crowd revved up.
Fans packed the crowd.
Sandlot teams recognized at halftime.
DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who, at age 72, still shoots photos and covers government and courts for a BH Media newspaper, shoots video for TV news, documentary use and owns websites that include Blue Ridge Muse and Capitol Hill Blue.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter