Buffalo basketballers close out regular season with wins

Buffalo Freshman Kaiden Swortzel drives in for two of his 21 points.
Sometimes, there’s more than the game to draw interest.

Floyd County High School closed out its regular season Varsity Boys Basketball season Tuesday night at home with a strong second half that overcame a halftime lead by Bassett and win 69-55 and finish the season with a 16-6 record to head into regional playoffs.

Kaiden Swortzel led four Buffs with double-digit scores, downing 21 points along with Dylan Bond’s 19, 13 from Josiah Banks and 11 by Tanyan Sutphin.

After trailing 18-11 in the first quarter, the Buffs outscored Bassett’s Bengals 14-10 in the second, trailing 28-25 at the half, then poured on 44 points in the second half to just 27 for the opponent.

The Buffs had seven three-point scores with five by Bond and singles by Banks and Hunter Gallimore.

Cheerleaders in action.
Sophomore Josiah Banks of the Buffaloes: Another double-digit scorer.
Junior Varsity action. The JV Buffs won too.
DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who, at age 72, still shoots photos and covers government and courts for a BH Media newspaper, shoots video for TV news, documentary use and owns websites that include Blue Ridge Muse and Capitol Hill Blue.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter