Buffalo basketballers close out regular season with wins

Floyd County High School closed out its regular season Varsity Boys Basketball season Tuesday night at home with a strong second half that overcame a halftime lead by Bassett and win 69-55 and finish the season with a 16-6 record to head into regional playoffs.

Kaiden Swortzel led four Buffs with double-digit scores, downing 21 points along with Dylan Bond’s 19, 13 from Josiah Banks and 11 by Tanyan Sutphin.

After trailing 18-11 in the first quarter, the Buffs outscored Bassett’s Bengals 14-10 in the second, trailing 28-25 at the half, then poured on 44 points in the second half to just 27 for the opponent.

The Buffs had seven three-point scores with five by Bond and singles by Banks and Hunter Gallimore.

