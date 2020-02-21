A Mardi Gras weekend and more

February includes Mardi Gras in New Orleans, an event that has long drawn Floyd Countians to the Big Easy.

For those not able to travel down south, there are Mardi Gras festivities here in the Blue Ridge, including the 11th Annual Mardi Gras celebration Saturday and Sunday at Dogtown.

The late Tom Ryan of The Republic of Floyd helped foster recognition of Mardi Gras as have other venues of the area.

Have fun and enjoy the weekend. Fat Tuesday is next week and Mardi Gras is just one of the many events available in the area.

The Friday Night Jamboree features Josh Blankenship and Friends for the Gospel Hour, Kate and the Bubbatones at 7:30 and the Tune Town Old Time String Band at 8:45 at the Country Store. Seph Custer is playing at McDaniels Tavern in Buffalo Mountain Brewery, Larry Sigmon and Martha Spencer appear at the Country Store Saturday night, Bob Chew is at McDaniels and there’s music at Wildwood Farms General Store.

Selected events listed below comes to us courtesy of the Floyd Tourism Office. For more details, please check their website.

Friday, Feb 21

Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class, Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd,

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Seph Custer Live at McDaniels Tavern, Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store, The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Sat, Feb 22

Art Class – Pen & Ink with Ron Campbell, The Maggie Gallery and Custom Frame Shop, 187 North Locust Street, Floyd 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store, Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Old Time Fiddle Workshop with Rachel Eddy

The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Our Place

June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Old Time Clawhammer Banjo Workshop with Rachel Eddy

The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Bob Chew at Buffalo Mt. Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Unique Sound of the Mountains: Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

11th Annual Floyd Mardi Gras

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

Sat, Feb 22 to Sun, Feb 23

7:30 PM – 2:00 AM

Sun, Feb 23

Fourth Sunday Breakfast

Floyd United Methodist Church, 417 East Main St., Floyd

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Youth Old-Time Music Jam

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Open Mic Night at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

