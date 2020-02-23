Bernie Sanders: A liberal version of Donald Trump?

A Floyd businessman who promoted Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race now has a large banner for Bernie Sanders on his property.

A sign of the times?

Sanders carried the county in the Democratic primary four years ago and could do so in the upcoming one.

Politically, Sanders appears a polar opposite of Trump. But many see many similarities when it comes to campaign styles.

Julie Pace, White House reporter for The Associated Press, writes in her analysis of Sanders’ win in Nevada Saturday:

A burn-it-down candidate is topping a splintered field of more moderate contenders and setting the party’s establishment wing on edge. It’s how Donald Trump began his unlikely march to the Republican nomination in 2016. And four years later, it’s how Sen. Bernie Sanders has cemented himself as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.

Unlike Trump, Sanders has served in public office, and won a U.S. Senate seat as an independent and self-declared “socialist.” Like Trump, he enjoys election interference support from Russia.

Sanders supporters feel the Democratic leadership sabotaged Sanders’ campaign in 2016 and are trying to do so again in 2020.

Some Democrats see some hope in the second place finish for former vice president Joe Biden in Nevada. Others say the party may turn to billionaire Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, who has avoided the early primaries and caucuses but is flooding broadcast and social media with ads to build momentum in upcoming delegate-rich primaries, another unorthodox attempt by another billionaire.

After dismal showings in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, Biden could win next week’s South Carolina contest, the first primary with a significant proportion of African American voters. Polls show Biden with strong support among black voters.

Bloomberg has secured endorsements from some members of Congress and, on Saturday, from 89-year-old prominent actor-director Clint Eastwood.

“The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” Eastwood told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Eastwood, a self-declared Republican turned libertarian, has backed Republicans and Democrats previously but has stayed away from Trump.

Echoing a popular line from one of his “Dirty Harry” movies, Eastwood said Bloomberg knocking off Trump would “make my day.”

We’d rather echo Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead.

“What a long, strange trip it’s been.

And it’s getting worse.

