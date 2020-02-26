Buffaloes, Lady Buffs take Region 2C Quarterfinal wins

With equal records and good rankings in regional, Floyd County High School hosted the Regin 2C Quarterfinal boys and girls basketball matches Tuesday night and the Buffaloes and Lady Buffs won to advance to the semi-finals.

The Lady Buffs took down district rival Radford 51-43 with Amy Whitelow downing 15 points, followed closely by Alexis Kiser with 15.

Kiser also scored a trio of three-pointers as the Lady Buffs took a 10-point lead at the opening and held off a late fourth-quarter charge to take their third victory over the Bobcats this season.

The Floyd boys swapped leads against Gretna in the first quarter, which ended with the Buffaloes leading 18-16. They expanded that to a 32-32 at the half but a strong fourth quarter put the game away with a 79-63 win.

Dylan Bond lead scoring with 30 points overall, with five three-pointers with Kaden Swortzel and Tanyan Sutphin each scoring 16 apiece. The Buffaloes had eight three-pointers overall.

