Music, sports and more for a busy weekend

Floyd County heads into the last weekend of February with cold, blustery winds and temperatures in the 30s before March arrives Sunday with the thermometer back in the 50s in the afternoons.

Floyd County High School basketball teams play regional semi-final matches Thursday and Friday nights at Bassett High School and baseball and tennis begin scrimmages next week.

The weekend also means entertainment at area music menus and the Friday Night Jamboree at the Country Store, featuring The Farleys for gospel hour, Mac Traynham & Friends at 7:30 p.m. and the Burnt Mountain Benders at 8:45.

Other shows include Rachel Baiman Thursday and Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome Live Saturday night at the Country Store; Henry Hardt’s Mudcats Thursday, John Wilson Live Acoustics Friday and the Renegades Saturday at Buffalo Mountain Brewery; Dj RahBee at Dogtown Saturday.

Wildwood Farms General Store features live bluegrass Saturday night.

This and more, as the listing from the Floyd Tourism Office shows. For details, check out their website.

Thur, Feb. 27

Floyd Moves It!

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Movies at the Library: Harriet Tubman

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Scrabble Club at the Library

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Sushi Night at Springhouse Community School

Springhouse Community School, 144 Silver Maple Lane, Pilot

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Henry Hardt’s Mudcats

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Rachel Baiman Trio at the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Fri, Feb 28

Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

John Wilson Live Acoustics Friday at McDaniels Tavern

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Burnt Mountain Benders at Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:45 PM – 10:00 PM

Sat, Feb 29

Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Old Time Fiddle Fundamentals Workshop

The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Clawhammer Banjo Fundamentals with Andy Buckman

The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Kirtan in Floyd at Anahata

Anahata Education Center, 811 Dobbins Farm Road NE, Floyd

5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

The Renegades Saturday at McDaniels Tavern

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd. Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome at The Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Dj RahBee at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Sun, Mar 1

A Course in Miracles (ACIM)

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Music Jam at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

