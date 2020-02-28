Lady Buffs beat Gretna in Region 2C basketball semi-final

Floyd County High Schol’s Lady Buffaloes took down Gretna in the Regional 2C basketball semi-finals at Bassett High School Thursday night with 49 second-half points for an 81-67 win.

The ladies take on Martinsville on Tuesday of next week in the Region final at Averett University in Danville.

Junior Alexis Kiser, who reached 1,000 points in her FCHS career as the regular season closed out earlier this month, added 26 points, including five of the team ‘s three-pointers. Shaelee Slaughter has four trio shots and a total of 16 points, just one shy of Aimee Whitlow’s 17.

Even with a 37-point game from Gretna sophomore Ty’nasia Witcher, the Lady Buffs stayed on track and outscored their opponents 28-7 with a strong full-court press and 3-point shots.

The boy Buffs take on Glenvar Friday night at Bassett for their regional semi-final and hopes for a trip to Averett next week.

