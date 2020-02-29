Floyd loses regional basketball semi-final by one point.

Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes boys varsity basketball squad came up one point short of a trip to the Virginia High School state tournament Friday night in a hard-fought loss to Glenvar in the Region 2C semi-final in Bassett.

With seconds left and the Buffaloes ahead by a point, a foul against Glenvars Septhen Barber gave him one and one foul shots.

He made both and the Highlanders held on to take the win, 40-39.

Floyd led 39-35 with 50 seconds left but then Barber landed his only three-point shot of the night to make it 39-38.

Mitchell Thompson of the Buffs gave Floyd that 30-35 lead with two foul shots. He was 8-for-nine at the foul line and so sank the only three-pointers of the game and led his team’s scoring with 18 points. Josiah Banks had 10 points — six on them in the second half.

“Loose balls, rebounds, and easy shots we didn’t come up with are plays you have to have in a regional semifinal,” Floyd County coach Brian Harman told The Roanoke Times. “Momentum-wise, Glenvar has been doing all the right things.”

Floyd goes home for the year but Lady Buffaloes have at least two games left. Their semi-final win Wednesday night puts the in the regional final Tuesday at Averett University in Danville at 6 p.m. Win or lose there, they are in the state playoffs.

