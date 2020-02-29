Floyd loses regional basketball semi-final by one point.

The loss ends their season this year. The Lady Buffs play for the Region 2C regional title Tuesday and have already qualified for the state tournament
Mitchell Thompson hits a three-pointer in a regular season game.

Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes boys varsity basketball squad came up one point short of a trip to the Virginia High School state tournament Friday night in a hard-fought loss to Glenvar in the Region 2C semi-final in Bassett.

With seconds left and the Buffaloes ahead by a point, a foul against Glenvars Septhen Barber gave him one and one foul shots.

He made both and the Highlanders held on to take the win, 40-39.

Floyd led 39-35 with 50 seconds left but then Barber landed his only three-point shot of the night to make it 39-38.

Mitchell Thompson of the Buffs gave Floyd that 30-35 lead with two foul shots. He was 8-for-nine at the foul line and so sank the only three-pointers of the game and led his team’s scoring with 18 points. Josiah Banks had 10 points — six on them in the second half.

“Loose balls, rebounds, and easy shots we didn’t come up with are plays you have to have in a regional semifinal,” Floyd County coach Brian Harman told The Roanoke Times. “Momentum-wise, Glenvar has been doing all the right things.”

Floyd goes home for the year but Lady Buffaloes have at least two games left. Their semi-final win Wednesday night puts the in the regional final Tuesday at Averett University in Danville at 6 p.m.  Win or lose there, they are in the state playoffs.

DOUG THOMPSON

