Southwestern Virginian tested for coronavirus

Virginia health officials confirm that someone in Southwestern Virginia is among two residents of the Commonwealth undergoing tests for the coronavirus.

The department is identifying the exact location of the virus

Since Jan. 21, nine Virginia residents have come “under investigation” for the deadly disease that originated in China and is now sweeping the globe.

So far, no tests have proven positive but the cases involving a two — one in Southwestern Virginia and another in the northern end of the Commonwealth remain open.

Virginia, to date, had “monitored” 179 travelers, including 59 “medium risk” visitors to mainland China in the past two weeks.

Lilian Peak, Virginia’s state epidemiologist, says the health department “will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and local partners to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in the Commonwealth.”

Those under investigation, the department says, “meet both clinical and epidemiologic criteria the covid-19,” which is the “official designation for the virus.

More than 3,000 have died from the outbreak around the world, including six in the United States — all in Washington state.

