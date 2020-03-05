Floyd Radio Show, music and sports this weekend

First full weekend of March brings the monthly Floy d Radio Show to the Country Store as part of a full schedule of music and more.
This weekend also brings the first round of Virginia High School League state basketball tournament playoff games, including regional champ Floyd County Lady Buffaloes taking the court at Auburn High School in Riner at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lots to do, many places to do them. Have fun and let’s please be careful out there.
A selective list of events below comes to us courtesy of the Floyd Tourism Office. For more information, please check out their website.
Thursday, March 5
Floyd Moves It!
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Scrabble Club at the Library
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Friday, March 6
Free Public Coffee Cupping at Red Rooster Cafe Floyd
Red Rooster Cafe, 823 East Main St., Floyd
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Heathers of Floyd Soft Opening
Heathers of Floyd, 201 E. Main Street, Floyd, VA
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Trillium Healing Experiential Retreats
Anahata Education Center, 811 Dobbins Farm Road NE, Floyd
2:30 PM – 8:30 PM
FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION and RECEPTION
New Leaf Gallery, 203 S Locust St, Floyd
5:00 PM – 8:00
Ray Eanes LIVE at Buffalo Mountain Brewery
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
6:30 PM – 10:00 PM
Saturday March 7
Beginning Metalsmithing
Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Pottery Open Studios
Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Fiddle and Banjo Workshop with Paul Brown and Terri McMurray
The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
Blue Ridge Story Space
June Bug Center, 251 Parkway Ln. S., Floyd
5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store
Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Cover Dawg Paul Rilee at the Tavern
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
The Rainier Trio
Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
The Floyd Radio Show
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
7:30 PM = 10:00 PM
The Forever Band
Dogtown Roadhouse
302 S. Locust St. Floyd
8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Sunday, March 8
Beginning Metalsmithing
Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
1:30 PM – 6:00 PM