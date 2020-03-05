Floyd Radio Show, music and sports this weekend

First full weekend of March brings the monthly Floy d Radio Show to the Country Store as part of a full schedule of music and more.

This weekend also brings the first round of Virginia High School League state basketball tournament playoff games, including regional champ Floyd County Lady Buffaloes taking the court at Auburn High School in Riner at 6 p.m. Friday.

Lots to do, many places to do them. Have fun and let’s please be careful out there.

A selective list of events below comes to us courtesy of the Floyd Tourism Office. For more information, please check out their website.

Thursday, March 5

Floyd Moves It!

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Scrabble Club at the Library

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Friday, March 6

Free Public Coffee Cupping at Red Rooster Cafe Floyd

Red Rooster Cafe, 823 East Main St., Floyd

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Heathers of Floyd Soft Opening

Heathers of Floyd, 201 E. Main Street, Floyd, VA

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Trillium Healing Experiential Retreats

Anahata Education Center, 811 Dobbins Farm Road NE, Floyd

2:30 PM – 8:30 PM

FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION and RECEPTION

New Leaf Gallery, 203 S Locust St, Floyd

5:00 PM – 8:00

Ray Eanes LIVE at Buffalo Mountain Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday March 7

Beginning Metalsmithing

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Pottery Open Studios

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Fiddle and Banjo Workshop with Paul Brown and Terri McMurray

The Handmade Music School, 206 S. Locust St, Floyd

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Blue Ridge Story Space

June Bug Center, 251 Parkway Ln. S., Floyd

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Cover Dawg Paul Rilee at the Tavern

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

The Rainier Trio

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

The Floyd Radio Show

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM = 10:00 PM

The Forever Band

Dogtown Roadhouse

302 S. Locust St. Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sunday, March 8

Beginning Metalsmithing

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

