Lady Buffs end season with tough state quarterfinal loss

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes had the record and the ranking going into the Virginia State 2C Quarterfinal match at Auburn High School Friday night but Gate City’s Blue Devils had the momentum in the second half to put the match away with a 53-43 win.

The first quarter ended in a 6-6 tie. Gate City had a seven-point lead in the second quarter but Floyd tied the game at 21 all with less than a minute before halftime but a three-pointer ended the tie and a second score gave the Blue Devils a lead they never lost.

The Lady Buffs came out in the third with a three-pointer by Aimee Whitelow that cut the lead to just two points but another run by Gate City opened the lead to eight. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Buffaloes threatened again with a six-point run that closed to 46-41 but another run put the game away.

Alexis Kiser led Floyd scoring with 10 points. Whitlow and Brookelyn Hall had nine each.

The Lady Buffs finished the season with a 19-7 record and the regional championship.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

