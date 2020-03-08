Late this morning? Blame it on DST

Wonder how many people missed church this morning, a brunch date or another scheduled event because they went to bed Saturday night without moving their clocks ahead one hour for daylight savings time (DST).

DST has become so routine that its arrival wasn’t mentioned a lot by news organizations or discussed on social media. It arrived, for many, unannounced.

Some may have noticed it when their computer clocks showed the correct time because correction came through the internet.

At our house, two watches check, and correct, their time at 2 a.m every day by contacted the Atomic Time Clock run by the U.S. government, through an antenna in the timepieces, and moved the time ahead one hour. We had diligently changed the time on our grandfather clock, the check clock, the timepiece on a mantle and our hand wound or quartz watches.

This stealth arrival of DST eliminated much of the annual debate on whether “losing and hour” by moving click ahead in March and moving it back in November serves any purpose at all. Yes, we will have an hour of perceived “daylight” at the end of a “normal” work day, assuming such thing still exist, but those who arise early could find it dark outside.

Spring arrives later this month and daylight continues to extend its hours until reaching a peak on the first day of summer before starting its retreat for the six months that follows.

Those who support DST say it saves energy, helps tourism and promotes conservation (a claim that other say is a debate in itself). Opponents say DST disrupts body clocks and actually makes many people sick, doesn’t really save energy in these modern times and costs money. The debate is part of what happens when we change time.

My paternal grandmother, a native of Florida who lived there all of her life, called DST “a monumental waste of time.”

“It’s like cutting a foot off the end of a blanket and sewing it on the other end,” she said. “It does not make it longer.”

