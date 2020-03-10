Three more coronavirus cases surface in Virginia

The Old Dominion now has five confirmed infectees join more than 400 cases in 34 states along with 110,000 cases in the world and more than 3,800 deaths.
Deaths in Washington state, the hardest hit area in the U.S. (Reuters Photo)

Virginia’s confirmed cases of coronavirus more than doubled Monday three more residents of the Commonwealth tested positive for the rapidly-spreading infection that is spreading throughout the world.

Cases in Spotsylvania County and the City of Fairfax and a case in Arlington County joined the two cases confirmed over the weekend.

The Arlington resident recently returned from travel overseas and developed a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed. The victim’s age was listed as in the 60s,

The City of Fairfax resident was in his 80s and also returned from a trip to Egypt. His wife is also diagnosed with the virus.

The Spotsylvania resident is in their 50s and sought medical attention after also developing a cough, fever, and shortness of breath and is listed in stable condition, health officials said.

Virginia’s infectees are among some 110,000 cases confirmed around the world. At least 3,800 gave died, the World Health Organization said Monday.

The Center for Disease Control lists 19 deaths so far from the virus in the United States with at least 400 cases confirmed in 34 states.

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who, at age 72, still shoots photos and covers government and courts for a BH Media newspaper, shoots video for TV news, documentary use and owns websites that include Blue Ridge Muse and Capitol Hill Blue.
