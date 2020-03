A bright full moon captured Monday night in the skies over Floyd County.

It’s rare to be able to shoot a moon shot handheld but the bright orb allowed me to shoot at 400mm while standing on Harvestwood Road in the Southeast part of the county with a Canon EOS-1D X and an 80-200 f/2.8 Canon telephoto lens with a 2x tele-extender attached. Exposure: f:5.6 at a shutter speed of 1200 at ISO 6400.

A beautiful moon at its peak on a Monday night.

