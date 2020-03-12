A weekend with Friday the 13th? Yep, have fun, be careful

Weekend approaches. A weekend that starts with Friday, the 13th. A weekend with the coronavirus now declared a worldwide pandemic. Still, a weekend with lots to do with places to go and fun to have.

The selected list below comes to us courtesy of The Floyd Tourism Office. For more details and other events, please check their website.

Have fun and let’s be careful out there.

Thursday, Mar 12

Floyd Moves It!

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Henry Hardt’s Mudcats

Buffalo Mountain Brewery. 332 Webbs Mill Rd (Rt 8S) Floyd

7:00 pm – 9:00 PM

Friday, Mar 13

Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

11:00 am – 7:00 PM

Little Cascade at Buffalo Mountain Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

The Flying Doves at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Saturday, Mar 14

Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

St. Paddy’s Party with Leftover Biscuits

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Lonesome River Band at The Floyd Country Store

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Jake Retting and Friends

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sunday, March 15

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Music Jam at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

