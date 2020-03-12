A weekend with Friday the 13th? Yep, have fun, be careful

Weekend approaches. A weekend that starts with Friday, the 13th. A weekend with the coronavirus now declared a worldwide pandemic. Still, a weekend with lots to do with places to go and fun to have.
The selected list below comes to us courtesy of The Floyd Tourism Office. For more details and other events, please check their website.
Have fun and let’s be careful out there.
Thursday, Mar 12
Floyd Moves It!
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Henry Hardt’s Mudcats
Buffalo Mountain Brewery. 332 Webbs Mill Rd (Rt 8S) Floyd
7:00 pm – 9:00 PM
Friday, Mar 13
Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
11:00 am – 7:00 PM
Little Cascade at Buffalo Mountain Brewery
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
6:30 PM – 10:00 PM
The Flying Doves at Dogtown
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Saturday, Mar 14
Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store
Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
St. Paddy’s Party with Leftover Biscuits
Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Lonesome River Band at The Floyd Country Store
Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Jake Retting and Friends
Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd
8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Sunday, March 15
Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store
The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
Music Jam at Wildwood Farms General Store
Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd
2:00 PM – 4:30 PM