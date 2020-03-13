Virginia schools close Monday for at least two weeks

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Friday ordered the Old Dominion’s public K-12 schools to close for at least two weeks, effective Monday.

Confirmed coronavirus infections increase by 12 Friday to a total of 30 in Virginia.

Floyd County’s public schools had earlier announced suspending classes on Monday with plans to begin students back on Tuesday but now must comply with the governor’s order to shut down the county’s three elementary and one high school through at least Friday, March 27.

In his announcement, Northam said:

We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible and to minimize exposure to COVID-19. I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, but it will also help slow the spread of this virus.

Floyd County Schools had suspended attending all out of country events, including student field trips to Washington, DC, and a band trip to Disney World in Florida. The schools postponed planned middle school athletic events Friday and a varsity tennis match on Monday. New changes to the school calendar found all athletic events postponed at home and on the road for at least through March 28.

Cancellations and postpones have also struck the county’s tourism business as the Floyd Country Store canceled the Friday Night Jamboree this evening and a scheduled concert by the Lonesome River Band on Saturday. The store plans to remain open and offer free music but has suspended ticketed events.

Developing story…

