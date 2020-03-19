Weekend limited or closed because of COVID-19

On most weeks, this day would be dedicated here on Blue Ridge Muse to a listing of events and activities for the weekend.

Not this week. Virtually all public events have been canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus that has killed, to date, two Virginians, 155 nationwide 9,149 around the world.

The Floyd Tourism Office says the county, the town and businesses are following the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandates that limit public gatherings to 10 or less, closes restaurants to inside dining and eliminates any musical concerts and events.

From the Tourism Office:

RESTAURANTS & SPIRITS – Options! Presently restaurants and bars are following the CDC mandate of 10 patron limits. So many restaurants have closed inside seating OR have limits to 10 inside. Most are offering curb-service and some delivery options – understanding that this could change at any time if mandated to close completely. Presently: Floyd Country Store, Red Rooster, Mickey G’s, DJ’s, Lush Lounge, Dogtown Roadhouse, Buffalo Mountain Brewery, Bootleg BBQ, Cocoa Mia, Parkway Grille all have offerings. Let’s support them! Chateau Morrisette dining and winery closed through March. (For others, check their websites/FB pages)

EVENTS – Cancelled and Postponed for now.

Floyd Country Store – All regular events (Friday Night Jamboree, Acoustic Evenings, Americana Afternoons and Sunday Jams) canceled through April

Dogtown Roadhouse – All music through April 4 being rescheduled

Buffalo Mountain Brewery – No music through March

Chateau Morrisette Winery – Winery, restaurant, and all on-site events canceled through March

Floyd Center for the Arts – Closed through March 29

June Bug Center – Closed until the schools reopen

YOGA CLASSES– Studio 221, Living Light Studio, Mary Brown’s classes are canceled through March with reassessing then.

RETAIL UPDATE: Temporarily CLOSED: Bell Gallery, Hey Helen, Woolly Jumpers Yarn. Others check directly – some are open – and these closures ARE temporary.

In this fluid situation, just about everything is subject to change. Please check the Floyd Tourism website and the websites and Facebook pages of any venue you hope to visit or patronize.

Public schools in Floyd County remain closed through at least March 30 and probably longer. All school athletics events are canceled and/or postponed until further notice by the Virginia High School League.

An undetermined number of Floyd Countians are working online from home. The crowd limits do not, at the moment, apply to grocery and drug stores but some county residents are taking advantage of curbside pickups and drugs via mail.

Virginia’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 19 as this is written and updates are normally issued at noon by VDH. Two deaths are attributed so far to the virus in the Old Dominion and both were men in their 70s with “underlying elements.” As this is written, no coronavirus infections are confirmed in Southwestern Virginia.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

