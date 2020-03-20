Botetourt woman in 80s tests positive for COVID-19

The first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus case in Southwestern Virginia appeared this week when tests came back positive Thursday on a Botetourt County woman admitted to Roanoke Memorial Carilion Hospital on Monday.

She is one of a number of tests on area residents tested by the hospital this week but is, so far, the only positive tests returned. The hospital is still waiting for results on some of the other tests.

That positive finding puts the number of positive cases in Virginia at 99, five above the current listing by the Virginia Department of Health, which updates it list at noon each day.

In addition, a child younger than 10 tested positive in Gloucester County.

Developing story…

