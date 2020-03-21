Three more virus cases in area; 152 in Virginia

After a positive diagnosis of a Botetourt County woman of COVID-19 Coronavirus, three more have surfaced in the area.

A Lexington resident, a woman in her 60s now isolated in her home in West Piedmont Health District, which includes Franklin, Patrick and Henry Counties, a man in his 30s in the Bedford County, Lynchburg area join the Botetourt woman in her 80s who is hospitalized at Carilion-Roanoke Memorial in critical condition.

Virginia has 152 confirmed cases of the virus at noon Friday, an increase of 38 since Thursday.

Northam says Virginia is now giving priority on testing to medical staff treating patients with the virus and has the Commonwealth working to obtain more masks and gowns. He issued an executive order to allow hospitals and nursing homes to add more beds to deal with the pandemic.

Breaking story…

