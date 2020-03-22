Virginia COVID-19 infections rise to 154 cases

COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Virginia now total 154 confirmed infections Saturday, with four in Southwestern Virginia, 77 in Northern Virginia, 45 in the Eastern part of the Commonwealth, 25 in the central region and six in the Northwestern area.

The four in our area includes the Botetourt woman in her 80s who is hospitalized in the quarantine unit in critical condition at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, a Lexington man, a woman in her 60s isolated at her home Franklin County and a man in his 60s who is also isolated in his home in the Central Health District in Bedford County.

Two new cases in Lee County raised Saturday’s statewide total to 154 and are a man and woman who are isolated after household contact with each other and have not had contact with others, health officials say

Lots of empty shelf space at Food Lion in Floyd Saturday afternoon. Toilet paper: Gone. Bread: All but gone. Chicken wings bar: Closed until further notice.

Slaughters still offers lunch at its deli for takeout and area restaurants offer curbside service for takeout as well.

The internationally-known Friday Night Jamboree was dark for the second week in a row but a streaming video of a band played on their store’s Facebook page.

When asked how business was going, Floyd Country Store co-owner Heather Krantz said: “we’re doing the best we can under the circumstances.”

A normally busy Saturday afternoon was quiet as the county, the Commonwealth and the country cope with the pandemic.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he has not made a decision on whether or not issue “workforce limitations” that require reductions of “on-site nonessential personnel” by 50%, along with “work from home” policies, as mandated by New York.

“I’m not here to answer what ‘what if’s,” Northam told the Richmond Times-Dispatch Friday. “I’m telling you where we are today and what we’re doing to keep Virginia sate.”

Some large workforce operations like the Volvo Truck factory in Dublin have shut down voluntarily.

