Virus threat brings quiet weekend afternoon in Floyd

Coping with the coronavirus of a quiet weekend afternoon in Floyd.

A couple on Oxford Street, walking their dogs.

Another couple in an SUV in getting ice cream cones from the Floyd Country Store.

And a couple of motorcyclists from North Carolina rode up Rte. 8 from Winston-Salem, parked for a while and talked about how little traffic they encountered on the road and how quiet Floyd was.

“We try to ride up to Floyd three or four times in the Spring and Summer to visit Floyd, but we’ve never seen the streets this empty on a beautiful weekend afternoon,” said Dan Jenkins. “It was a little busier down in Winston but not that crowded there either.”

“I guess folks are taking this virus thing seriously,” said Christine Watson, who rode her bike up with her boyfriend. “Any infections here?”

“Not here but in three nearby counties. Virginia now has three deaths.” I said.

“Then we will be on our way back,” Jenkins said.

“Be careful and stay safe,” I said.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 219 cases in Virginia in their Sunday report and the death of a third resident — a Fairfax County man in his 60s. Infectees includ two residents of Lee County in deep Southwestern Virginia and one each in Franklin, Bedford and Henry Counties. James City County has the most with 32 cases, Fairfax County second with 32 and Arlington with 26. Loudoun County has 15.

